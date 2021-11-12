Hoffnung, weil ich ewig leben darf (DGS)

Folge 6 58 Minuten

Die beiden Theologen Prof. Dr. Mihamm Kim-Rauchholz und Yassir Eric nehmen uns mit auf eine Reise hin zu Jesus Christus und zu Gott. Heute: Lazarus. "Leider muss ich Ihnen mitteilen, dass Ihr Bruder es nicht geschafft hat. Er ist tot!" Was für ein Schlag ins Gesicht. Tot! Aus und vorbei! Endgültig! Jeder, der schon einmal einen geliebten Menschen verloren hat, weiß, was diese Worte auslösen können. Trauer. Verzweiflung. Wut. Enttäuschung. Doch könnte es sein, dass sich in all diesen Gefühlen auch die Hoffnung einen Weg bahnt? Was ist, wenn "tot" nicht wirklich tot ist? Und wenn es ein Leben nach diesem gibt? Gast: Renate Beßler, Musik: Chris Lass, Moderation: Johannes Kuhn. Im TV ist eine Auswahl zwischen 4 Sprachen auf verschiedenen Tonspuren möglich: Deutsch (1), Englisch (2), Arabisch (3), Farsi (4). Online in der Bibel TV-Mediathek ist die Auswahl zwischen 7 Sprachen möglich: Deutsch, Englisch, Arabisch, Farsi, Chinesisch, Kroatisch, deutsche Gebärdensprache. The two speakers, Mihamm Kim-Rauchholz and Yassir Eric will be talking about their own highly personal encounters with Jesus. Both of them have really exciting stories to tell and will report on how God is working in their lives. What's more, Renate Bessler is our studio guest. She was forced to experience her son dying of a tumor. In a very moving way, she will tell us why she still remains full of hope today. The music in the program is provided by Chris Lass. The German-British musician also works as a songwriter and music producer. The program will be presented by Johannes Kuhn. On TV the program is offered in 4 languages: German (1), English (2), Arabic (3), Farsi (4). Online in the Bibel TV-Mediathek a choice between 7 languages is possible: German, English, Arabic, Farsi, Chinese, Croatian, German sign language.